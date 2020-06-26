STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Service providers feel the heat, take to the street

While private bus owners and autorickshaw drivers stare at a bleak future, traders say the hike will translate into an increase in the prices of essential commodities

Published: 26th June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

CPM workers protesting against the petrol and diesel price hike , A Sanesh

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the last three months, the public transport in the city has been going through a rough phase with the pandemic and subsequent lockdown wrecking havoc. Now, when things are slowly picking up, the fuel price hike has come as a double blow, leaving them with no options but to take to the street.The last two days saw various service providers in the city launching protest campaigns against the fuel price hike. The price of petrol had increased by `8.52, touching `80.18 per litre in 19 days while diesel is priced at `75.84 per litre, an increase of `10.04. 

Illus ,Express

The Kerala State Bus Operators Association (KSBOA) staged protests in various parts of the city demanding a solution as well as subsidies and increase in ticket charges. “At present, only 10 per cent of the private buses ply in the city. The situation is set to become adverse with many forced to cancel trips due to losses. On average, a bus requires 60 litres of diesel per day. The increase in diesel price brings about an extra expense of `600 daily. Added with the salary of the staff, insurance and other liabilities, running a bus is a very unprofitable business,” said M B Sathyan, a state president of KSBOA.

Private Bus Operators Organisation state secretary K S Rajan said they demand an increase in ticket charges as well as subsidies. “We are hopeful of a positive move from the part of the government by the end of the month,” he added.The plight of autorickshaw drivers is worse. “The few rides we get are from those stepping out to go to the hospitals and office-goers. For many, the daily income has fallen to `200 to  `300. This and the insurance amount, rent and interest to be paid to financiers are forcing us to take up other jobs. We want the government to announce a subsidy.

The welfare fund promised by the government is yet to reach us. We will be collectively protesting against the fuel price hike at the end of the month, “said Anas P, autorickshaw driver and Ernakulam North Area Committee member of CITU.Private taxi operators are suffering too. Around 80 per cent of their clientele have been taken up by Covid-19. They now depend on office goers who prefer to carpool instead of depending on public transport. 

“A huge part of the retail selling price of fuel is tax, to the centre and state government. Hence, it is well within the limit of the government to slash the price and help commoners. Taxi drivers do not have fixed daily routes, hence organising a collective protest becomes difficult for us,” said Abhilash N P, a city-based taxi driver.

Various regional committees of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti too had organised protests against the hike.” During the lockdown, we had to pay a large amount to carriers to ensure the availability of goods. The increase in fuel prices will translate to an indirect increase in the prices of commodities. Hence, we want the state government to intervene, “ said Moosa M C, Kaloor area representative of KVVES.

protests galore 
The price of petrol had increased by `8.52, touching `80.18 per litre while diesel is priced at `75.84 per litre, an increase of `10.04. Kerala State Bus Operators Association staged protests in various parts of the city demanding a solution as well as subsidies and increase in ticket charges. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp