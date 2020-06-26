Service providers feel the heat, take to the street

Linta Mary Philip By

KOCHI: For the last three months, the public transport in the city has been going through a rough phase with the pandemic and subsequent lockdown wrecking havoc. Now, when things are slowly picking up, the fuel price hike has come as a double blow, leaving them with no options but to take to the street.The last two days saw various service providers in the city launching protest campaigns against the fuel price hike. The price of petrol had increased by `8.52, touching `80.18 per litre in 19 days while diesel is priced at `75.84 per litre, an increase of `10.04.

The Kerala State Bus Operators Association (KSBOA) staged protests in various parts of the city demanding a solution as well as subsidies and increase in ticket charges. “At present, only 10 per cent of the private buses ply in the city. The situation is set to become adverse with many forced to cancel trips due to losses. On average, a bus requires 60 litres of diesel per day. The increase in diesel price brings about an extra expense of `600 daily. Added with the salary of the staff, insurance and other liabilities, running a bus is a very unprofitable business,” said M B Sathyan, a state president of KSBOA.

Private Bus Operators Organisation state secretary K S Rajan said they demand an increase in ticket charges as well as subsidies. “We are hopeful of a positive move from the part of the government by the end of the month,” he added.The plight of autorickshaw drivers is worse. “The few rides we get are from those stepping out to go to the hospitals and office-goers. For many, the daily income has fallen to `200 to `300. This and the insurance amount, rent and interest to be paid to financiers are forcing us to take up other jobs. We want the government to announce a subsidy.

The welfare fund promised by the government is yet to reach us. We will be collectively protesting against the fuel price hike at the end of the month, “said Anas P, autorickshaw driver and Ernakulam North Area Committee member of CITU.Private taxi operators are suffering too. Around 80 per cent of their clientele have been taken up by Covid-19. They now depend on office goers who prefer to carpool instead of depending on public transport.

“A huge part of the retail selling price of fuel is tax, to the centre and state government. Hence, it is well within the limit of the government to slash the price and help commoners. Taxi drivers do not have fixed daily routes, hence organising a collective protest becomes difficult for us,” said Abhilash N P, a city-based taxi driver.

Various regional committees of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti too had organised protests against the hike.” During the lockdown, we had to pay a large amount to carriers to ensure the availability of goods. The increase in fuel prices will translate to an indirect increase in the prices of commodities. Hence, we want the state government to intervene, “ said Moosa M C, Kaloor area representative of KVVES.

