3,630 expats to land in Kochi on Saturday

KOCHI: Eighteen international repatriation flights are expected to bring 3,630 expatriates at Kochi airport on Saturday. Air India will operate a stopover flight from Paris via Delhi and Azur Air is scheduled to operate a direct flight from Kiev in Ukraine. Repatriation flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, Paris and Ukraine are scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

On Friday, 21 flights brought 3,960 passengers at the airport. Rapid antibody tests were conducted on 85 passengers who arrived till 6pm. IndiGo airlines cancelled its Riyadh flight while Spice Jet rescheduled its Ras Al Khaimah flight to Saturday. The domestic terminal witnessed 24 arrival and departure operations on Friday. One departure flight each to Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Pune, and one round trip to Mumbai were cancelled.