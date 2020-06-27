STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homoeo doctors resist govt decision restricting their practice

While homoeopaths ask for chance to do good, state authorities question the acceptance of homoeopathy and say that a pandemic is no time for experiments

Published: 27th June 2020 07:18 AM

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thousands of homeopaths in the public and private sector are outraged at the state directive restricting them from practising their system of medicine. The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous research organisation under the Union Ministry of Ayush, had, however, received nod from the ministry to treat Covid-19 patients.  Despite multiple letters from the Ministry of Ayush urging Kerala to let  homoeopathic practitioners treat and study the impact of homoeo medicines on Covid-19 patients, the state authorities have not considered it. Homoeo practitioners also have submitted several proposals and memorandums requesting permission to administer immunity-booster medicine to people in quarantine and study their progress.

The doctors add that they are not allowed to practise or even consult regular patients because of the restriction. As per the circular issued by the secretary of Ayush, patients with symptoms such as fever, cough, headache and respiratory tract infection should be referred to modern medicine hospitals. 

“According to experts in modern medicine, there is no solid cure or protocol to treat Covid-19 treatment, but they act like only they can treat the pandemic. Homoeopathy has medicines to treat all symptoms of Covid-19. However, the authorities, including the state government, are not ready to give us a chance,” said Muhammad Shafeek Masani, state president of the Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers Association.  He alleged that the secretary of Ayush Department is an allopathic doctor. “We want the government to remove him and appoint someone who can decide things objectively,” he said. 

He added that the Ministry of Ayush has issued guidelines to administer homoeopathic treatment for Covid-19 patients. “The ministry has given the nod for conducting research on the impact of homoeo treatment on Covid-19 patients. Our approach is different compared to modern medicine, but it is also effective,” said Muhammad. He added that 80 per cent of the Covid-19 cases getting reported are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. “It was after repeated requests, that the government gave us permission to administer immunity-boosting medicines,” he added.  

General secretary of the association Dr Deepa A S said that the restrictions are making it impossible for homoeo practitioners to take care of their patients. “We are unable to treat even routine allergy symptoms, seasonal flu or bronchial infection. Homoeopathy Medical College at Iranimuttom in Thiruvananthapuram was a Covid first-line treatment centre. We used to treat even cancer patients.

They should give us permission to treat asymptomatic patients admitted there and those willingly opting for homoeopathy,” said Deepa. Homoeopathic medicines have been proven useful in the treatment of communicable diseases like dengue, acute encephalitis syndrome and  Influenza-Like Illnesses. A member of the Kerala State Expert Committee for Covid-19 said that a pandemic is not an ideal time for experiments. “Homoeopathy is not a replacement for conventional medicine and it is not generally accepted,” said the official.

Right to work
Deepa A S, general Secretary of Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers Association, said that the restrictions are making it impossible for homoeo practitioners to take care of their patients

RIGHT CALL?

A member of the state expert committee for Covid-19 said that  a pandemic is not an ideal time for experiments. “Homoeopathy is  not a replacement for conventional medicine and it is not generally accepted,” said the official.

