KMRL’s corporate office gets green building council’s platinum rating

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has received the Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Green Certification for its corporate office located at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium station in Kaloor here. KMRL earned the IGBC Platinum rating by scoring 86 points out of 100. In the official recommendation, IGBC said the corporate office was one of the best case studies where a government office could be energy efficient, with optimised design parameters of a platinum-rated building.

KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma said, “Now, all our metro stations, operations command centre at Muttom and corporate office are IGBC-certified. Our new office is green and energy and water efficient.

We have focused on using green-rated materials.”KMRL shifted the corporate office to the stadium metro station in December last year. The new office is designed to maximise natural lighting for its occupants. KMRL has used high-quality green-rated materials for the partitions, flooring, wall panelling, false ceiling and eco-certified furniture fit-outs.

KMRL has also placed a large number of plants at each workstation adding to the work atmosphere and air quality. KMRL has also installed sanitarywares with a plan to save 32.8 per cent of water.

The IGBC launched the IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) rating to encourage green concepts in the design, construction and operation of all new rail-based MRTS projects. The rating helps to address the best site selection and national priorities like conserving natural resources, demand-side energy and water efficiency, adoption of renewable energy, waste management, management of commuter health and comfort.