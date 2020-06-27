STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Touchless holy water dispenser launched

Easing rituals in churches and temples, a Kochi-based firm has come up with a device for dispensing holy water without touching the device, thereby preventing the possible Covid-19 spread.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:18 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Easing rituals in churches and temples, a Kochi-based firm has come up with a device for dispensing holy water without touching the device, thereby preventing the possible Covid-19 spread. “It is a touchless dispenser developed to combat the spread of Covid-19. The specialty is that the device automatically turns off even when the hand is not removed, unlike the automatic sanitiser dispenser.

A control knob is also provided for adjustment,” said Felix Sylvester, owner of Madonna Electronics, the makers of the device. Earlier, the company had launched a touchless device for ringing church bells which is being used in many churches.

According to Felix, talks are on with archdioceses and many churches on buying the device. “I have visited many churches and also Varapuzha archdiocese and dioceses in Thrissur and Irinjalakuda. All have responded in a positive way,” said Felix.  The device which works on electricity also comes with a rechargeable battery. The base model is priced at `4,000 and the elite model at `5,500.

