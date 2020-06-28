Bar Council of Kerala organises first-ever online enrolment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marking a milestone in the history of the Indian legal system, the Bar Council of Kerala organised the first-ever online enrolment for new lawyers on Saturday. A total of 810 candidates participated in the programme which was held through a web-based video conferencing. The programme commenced around 9.30 am and was wound up by 11 am.

Given the constraints posed by the lockdown, it was the Bar Council of Kerala that decided to organise the event. “As we had gone through several trials prior to the event, the proceedings went on smoothly. Though many states have tried to conduct a similar event, none of them succeeded in it,” said Mariya Rincy C J, one of the enrolled advocates.

Although the participants are happy about the event, they are expecting a proper ceremony to distribute certificates. “While spending over five years in academics, the certificate ceremony is what all of us cherished for. Hopefully, the bar council will organise it soon,” she added.