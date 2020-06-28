STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Bar Council of Kerala organises first-ever online enrolment

Marking a milestone in the history of the Indian legal system, the Bar Council of Kerala organised the first-ever online enrolment for new lawyers on Saturday.     

Published: 28th June 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marking a milestone in the history of the Indian legal system, the Bar Council of Kerala organised the first-ever online enrolment for new lawyers on Saturday. A total of 810 candidates participated in the programme which was held through a web-based video conferencing. The programme commenced around 9.30 am and was wound up by 11 am.   

Given the constraints posed by the lockdown, it was the Bar Council of Kerala that decided to organise the event.  “As we had gone through several trials prior to the event, the proceedings went on smoothly. Though many states have tried to conduct a similar event, none of them succeeded in it,” said Mariya Rincy C J, one of the enrolled advocates.

Although the participants are happy about the event, they are expecting a proper ceremony to distribute certificates. “While spending over five years in academics, the certificate ceremony is what all of us cherished for. Hopefully, the bar council will organise it soon,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp