Kochi witnesses innovative protest against fuel price hike

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite their concerns over Covid-19 outbreak, people have been forced to take to street to protest against the Union government for the continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices.On Saturday, Kochi witnessed an innovative protest called ‘Bleeding India,’ where the members of a collective of Tiktok users donated their blood to IMA blood bank to mark their dissent against the constant fuel price hike.

“The continuous price hike of petrol and diesel is breaking the back of the common people. Though its impact is visible across every sector, all are silently bearing the pain. Until we mark our dissent, nothing is going to change,” said U S Aashin, coordinator of the movement. The collective plans to continue the drive for the next 10 days. On the opening day, 22 people participated in the protest.

“There are around 150 blood banks under IMA across the state. We are going to ensure the participation of at least 25 to 30 people per blood bank and spread the message loud and clear,” he said. All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF), an organisation of differently-abled people, too organised a

dharna at Rajendra Maidan.

Bleeding India

An initiative where a collective of Tiktok users donate blood to the IMA blood bank to mark their dissent against the constant fuel price hike