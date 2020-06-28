STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi witnesses innovative protest against fuel price hike

Despite  their concerns over Covid-19 outbreak, people have been forced to take to street to protest against the Union government for the continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Published: 28th June 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Differently-abled people protesting at Rajendra Maidan | Express

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite  their concerns over Covid-19 outbreak, people have been forced to take to street to protest against the Union government for the continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices.On Saturday, Kochi witnessed an innovative protest called ‘Bleeding India,’ where the members of a collective of Tiktok users donated their blood to IMA blood bank to mark their dissent against the constant fuel price hike.

“The continuous price hike of petrol and diesel is breaking the back of the common people. Though its impact is visible across every sector, all are silently bearing the pain. Until we mark our dissent, nothing is going to change,” said U S Aashin, coordinator of the movement. The collective plans to continue the drive for the next 10 days. On the opening day, 22 people participated in the protest. 

“There are around 150 blood banks under IMA across the state. We are going to ensure the participation of at least 25 to 30 people per blood bank and spread the message loud and clear,” he said. All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF), an organisation of differently-abled people, too organised a 
dharna at Rajendra Maidan.

Bleeding India
An initiative where a collective of Tiktok users donate blood to the IMA blood bank to mark their dissent against the constant fuel price hike

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp