When a film stokes a controversy

KOCHI: The life of Variyamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, who was shot dead in 1922 after having led the Malabar Rebellion in 1921 and established an independent state, is now a topic of hot debate with four films in the pipeline based on that period. TNIE takes a look at the divergent views

What should be the starting point for making a film? Normally, the answer would probably lie in a compelling story deserving of the aesthetics of the medium. When the film deals with a contentious subject, passions run high and bring to the table a whole lot of extraneous considerations. From the susceptibility of a theme to political and historical interpretations to the image of the filmmakers involved and the dominant ideologies of the time may all weigh upon the film even before it hits the floor. Exactly that is happening to the new project, Vaariyamkunnan, announced by the directoractor duo of Aashiq Abu and Prithviraj.

After they went public with their plans, three other films on the same topic have been announced by people believing in contradictory political ideologies. With P T Kunju Muhammed, Ibrahim Vengara and Ali Akbar also announcing films, the scale is now tipped towards the Left. To be precise, three from Left-leaning filmmakers and the other from a Right-aligned one.

When the subject of the film is a historical event that has continued to inspire diverse interpretations, controversy becomes a given. What do events that happened in Malabar in 1921 mean to a student of history? A peasant uprising, rebellion against British oppression, violent assertion of religious identity, or all of this? Kunjahammed Haji and what he represented is open to interpretation.

Many political analysts defend the rights of all filmmakers planning a movie on the Malabar Rebellion to reinterpret history, but they also believe that the filmmakers have a responsibility to do it without an agenda. What the controversy does tell us, though, is the need to accept that retellings of the past -- especially in art -- often inconveniences the present.

Complex chapter in history

“The Malabar Rebellion is a complex episode in Kerala’s history,” said writer and political analyst M N Karassery. “Even the name Malabar Rebellion is incorrect. It is Eranad rebellion, which was limited to Eranad-Valluvanad taluks. It started as an uprising against the British. Slowly, it turned into a movement against feudalism and, in some areas, became anti-Hindu.” He said projecting just one aspect of the incident is not the way to go about it.

“Half-truth is worse than a lie. For instance, to bring across the point that the rebellion was anti- Hindu, a person told me recently that even EMS Namboodiripad’s family was forced to move to safety. But I said they moved to safety not just because they were Hindus. They did so as the family was considered to be feudal lords,” Karassery said. “I don’t blame these people who believe the content circulated on social media to be history. There should be a balance. For example, while talking about the attack on Pookkottur Kovilakam, don’t forget to mention how the protestors protected Nilambur Kovilakam.

The rebels’ swords not only felled Hindus but also Muslims.” Team Aashiq Abu has already made it known that the movie will be based on the story of Kunjahammed Haji, who -- according to them -- was at once a legendary leader, fearless warrior and a true patriot. Filmmaker and ex-MLA P T Kunju Muhammed told TNIE that his film will be an attempt to depict honestly the 1921 Malabar Rebellion through Haji’s life.

“The movie is titled Shahid Vaariyamkunnan. It won’t be a one-sided portrayal, but an honest retelling of history,” said the award-winning director. Earlier, Ibrahim Vengara said his film -- titled ‘The Great Vaariyamkunnath’ -- will be a screen adaptation of his play ‘Vaariyamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji.’ Filmmaker and fellow BJP traveller Ali Akbar, though, has a different take on the issue. “Often, the Malabar Rebellion is portrayed as an uprising against the British and feudalism. Indeed, if it were so, how did so many temples get vandalised? The massacre-victims’ successors are still around.

If a community committed a mistake, it shouldn’t be glorified. Its leader shouldn’t be glorified either,” he said. This is not the first time that the rebellion that happened nearly a century ago is getting a filmy version in Mollywood. A controversy didn’t erupt when, 32 years ago, the I V Sasi-T Damodaran team made the movie 1921, remembers Karassery. “Haji wasn’t the lead character in that movie, but Kunji Khader -- played by Mammootty. Since there were no social media platforms in those days, no cyberwar was fought between the Right and the Left wings,” he said. Stressing upon the absurdity of stoking controversies even before the films go on the floor, Karassery said, “It is high time society declared a moratorium on controversies.”