Area near Seaport-Airport road turns septic waste dumpyard

Residents say authorities have done nothing so far despite lodging multiple complaints

Published: 29th June 2020 03:54 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Disposal of septic waste is one big problem faced by all cities. However, when unscrupulous people try to make use of this very problem to make money, it sets the stage for a serious issue that affects the health of thousands.

The road leading to the Seaport-Airport Road from HMT at Kalamassery has become the dumping ground of septic waste now. “The area which spans nearly two acres is a cesspool of septic waste from the city,” said Yasser Arafat, a trader nearby.

“At first sight, one might not be able to see the filth due to the grass and other plants that grow profusely on the land,” he added. According to him, the problem is not something that has happened very recently.
“Tankers come and go in the dead of the night and once they leave, the entire area stinks. The stink lasts for days and weeks,” he said. The residents had filed complaints and also contacted the police asking them to look into the night time activities. “However, nobody bothered,” he said.

According to him, the only septage treatment plant that’s functional is the one at Brahmapuram. “But it can’t treat the huge amount of septage waste generated by the city,” he said.

“The large number of advertisements that appear in the newspapers show how much business is being generated in this sector,” said Yasser. Another worrying factor about the issue is that the plot is located close to the water pumping station of KWA.

“Can anyone guarantee that the water is not contaminated? What about the well water? What are the authorities waiting for? Do they want to have another health problem along with Covid in their hands?” asked Yasser.

Rehaman A S, another resident, said, “Fed up with the illegal activities, the residents had tried many times to block the tankers carrying septic waste. But the crew of these tankers are not civil. They turn aggressive.” The people then decided to install flood-lights in the area. “We thought at least once the place is well-lit, they won’t dare to dump the waste. We even fixed CCTV cameras,” he said.

“We then collected the CCTV footages of the tankers that are dumping the waste here. These footages, along with the complaints were filed with the Kalamassery Municipality as well as the district collector. However, nothing has been done,” said Yasser. According to him, tankers are also dumping waste in the drains inside the city. “Have you wondered why does the drain covers in many places are found displaced slightly?” he said.

Meanwhile, Bindu Maniharan, chairperson, Health Standing Committee of Kalamassery Municipality said,“The issue has come to the notice of the civic body and plans are afoot to solve the issue.” “I have called a meeting, which will be held in the coming days. We will be charting the course of action, which involves increasing the fine from `5,000 to a much higher sum. Also, we will be making the area a no-parking zone, besides confiscating the tankers found violating the norms,” she said.

