Mission Sagar: INS Kesari arrives in Kochi after 55 days

Published: 29th June 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Naval ship Kesari arrived in Kochi on Sunday after 55 days of deployment to the southern Indian Ocean region as part of ‘Mission Sagar’.The ship was deployed on a special ‘Covid Relief Mission’ and made port calls at Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Antsiranana (Madagascar), Moroni (Comoros Islands) and Port Victoria (Seychelles) for delivery of 580 tonne of food aid and essential medical stores to local authorities.

Further, a 14-member Naval medical assistance team was also deputed to Mauritius and Comoros for 20 days each and assisted local governments in formulation of long term strategy to counter Covid-19 through mutual sharing of experience, a release said here. The shipment of essential medicines and Medical Assistance Team as part of ‘Mission Sagar’ reaffirms India’s role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) and reflects India’s commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the IOR.

Ship’s long deployment in rough seas and difficult times towards delivery of essential medical aid has been widely appreciated by these countries. Prime Minister of Mauritius had personally thanked Indian Prime Minister during a telephone conversation last month for deployment of INS Kesari. Similarly, heads of states or senior dignitaries from other countries had also expressed gratitude for the timely aid. Overall, the Mission Sagar of Indian Navy has been a great success.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

