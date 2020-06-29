STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Webinar on opportunities in organic farming held

According to Bijumon Kurian, president, MASS, the domestic market for organic products in India will cross the Rs  2,000 crore mark by 2021.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Organicbizz’, a webinar focusing on offering opportunities to start-ups in organic farming business was held on Saturday. The webinar saw the participation of around 150 people. The online programme was jointly organised by Manarcadu Social Service Society (MASS), a collective of more than 5,000 organic farmers in the state and Planton, a Kottayam based consortium of farmers.

According to Bijumon Kurian, president, MASS, the domestic market for organic products in India will cross the Rs  2,000 crore mark by 2021. “The Covid-19 pandemic also has boosted the prospects of the organic products’ market,” he said during the webinar. The prospects of setting up organic retail shops across the country amid the financial crisis caused due to Covid-19 was one of the main topics of discussion. “Considering the growth prospects, MASS has launched organicbizz, which will market organic products including pulses, coffee, spices, dry fruits and ready-to-eat products,” said Bijumon. According to a spokesperson of MASS, the sector has witnessed around 25 per cent growth owing to the consuming of organic food for building immunity during the lockdown.

The webinar also saw the participation of Ananthraj Krishnadas, digital marketing head, Plantrich (Manacaud). For details, contact: 9495936019.

