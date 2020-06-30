STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Coaching classes trip on covid

Though most  have switched  to digital sessions, the classes aren’t proving effective,  forcing many to cut down the hefty fees  they charge  

Published: 30th June 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Overcrowded and saturated classrooms seem like an abnormal past and unlikely future. The pandemic has restructured education, specifically affecting entrance and recruitment exam coaching centres where thousands of aspirants competed with each other every year.  With the shift to online classes, rigorous discipline and training, a must-have for competitive examinations, are no longer viable. This has also raised questions on the worth of the exorbitant fees collected. The postponement of such examinations have provided more time for the applicants to study but the delay has caused a dip in the enrollment of new admissions, even during the peak season. While larger coaching centres are trying to wade through the crisis, smaller centres are in stormy seas.
 
Network issues
Network issues obstruct effective teaching, as per several coaching centres in Kochi. “Two weeks ago, we decided to make the transition to online classes but the results were unsatisfactory. The rain plays spoilsport -- signal is disrupt ing sessions. Also, as the online classes are recorded, several students take the same for granted and do not attend them live. This can hamper their results,” said a staffer with Radiant Study Centre, Palarivattom, that offers coaching for JEE and NEET.
 
Heavy loss
Considering the quality of such classes, are students required to pay the full amount? “Usually, we do not take the full consolidated amount in one go. Only a handful of students have paid the first instalment — the other cite lack of regular household income. This, combined with a decrease in new students owing to the delayed exams and the pandemic, has resulted in heavy losses for us. We are unable to pay rent and for infrastructure,” the staffer added. She said the older teachers find it difficult to transition to the online mode of teaching.

At Miracle PSC Coaching Centre in Kochi, the switch to a suitable video platform turned out to be unsuccessful owing to network fluctuations. Therefore, classes are conducted via an audio platform on the Telegram app. Roshan K S, managing director of the centre, said that classes are being conducted for free. 

“Payment is taken for rigorous and structured teaching which isn’t possible for us right now. Therefore, it was only right to not ask the students for money. There are several students that we’ve prepared well over the past few months. Rather than worrying about our loss, we would like to retain the batch and help them. Currently, we are in talks with a few IT companies for a convenient video platform,” he said.
 
Fewer takers for IELTS
Biju M, owner of Casper Academy of Excellence in Vytilla that focuses on IELTS, PTA and TOEFL, said that coaching centres in Kochi are badly affected. “Kochi is the hub of IELTS coaching centres. We have started online classes but many students are unwilling to come forward as their parents are worried about studying abroad,” he said.
 
Smooth transition for some
Unlike most coaching centres, for the Delhi-based ALS IAS, the transition to online classes has been smooth. Classes are usually conducted via VSAT technology wherein the faculty would teach from Delhi, while the two-way interactive sessions would be accessible via virtual technology to around 75 centres in India. Due to the pandemic, students have been attending these classes via the ALS app from their homes April 18 onwards. 

“As a result, we didn’t have a massive problem. Also, most civil service aspirants are self-driven and do not require monitoring as long as the materials are available to them. We have retained our original fee -- there wasn’t a reason to decrease the amount as we have provided all the essential texts to their houses and we make sure that everyone can access them without interruption and as per convenience. We have received positive feedback for the same. However, we did have a Covid offer during the lockdown,” said Aswathy P Krishnan, centre manager at Kochi.All centres agreed unanimously that the concept of social distancing was impractical in coaching academies and they hope to resume physical classes in five months.

THE CHALLENGES
●    Network issues obstruct effective teaching, as per several coaching centres in the city. 
●    Older teachers find it difficult to transition to the online mode of teachings.

tough times 
The postponement of exams has caused a dip in the enrolment of new admissions, even during the peak season. While larger coaching centres are trying to wade through the crisis, smaller centres are in stormy seas.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp