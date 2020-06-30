STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five Malayali students set up online platform to help schoolkids choose career path

Besides offering free counselling, the students of top institutes will also guide schoolchildren to help them crack competitive examinations

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Five Malayali students studying in premier national institutes have come together to support and guide Plus-Two and Class 10 students who are clueless about choosing the right academic path even as the pandemic adds to their uncertainty.Besides offering free counselling, the students will also guide schoolchildren to help them crack competitive examinations like JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc), GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering), JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) Exam.

Hailing from Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode, the students decided to set up an online platform EduZeal to offer free counselling to Plus-Two students, after coming across a few students who had no clue on what to do next amid the confusion caused by the pandemic.“In these trying times, students awaiting results of Plus-Two and SSLC examinations are under mental stress and many are still trying to figure out what to do next. We have been through this ourselves. Hence, we decided to use our experience to help them,” said Muhammad Sajeer P of Kozhikode, who is pursuing MTech in Nanoscience and Engineering from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The other students who are part of the mission are Muhsin P of Wayanad, who is studying MSc Chemistry in IIT Hyderabad, Mohammed Rafih K of Malappuram who is pursuing MSc Physics from NIT-Calicut, Meera Ramachandran of Malappuram, an MSc Physics student in  Central University of Kerala and Sangeeth U of Kannur who is pursuing MSc Physics from Pondicherry University. 

“The students can book slots for online sessions through the link: https://forms.gle/YfXcnA29pKTHrJQ28 or send an email to connzeal@gmail.com,” Sajeer said.Muhsin said all of them had to struggle to enter top institutes and knew how difficult the path was. “The platform is to share our experiences and guide other students to achieve their goals,” he said.

The  platform
