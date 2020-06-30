Raising concern, healthcare worker tests positive for Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Of them, two returned from abroad while three got infected through local contact.A 45-year-old healthcare worker hailing from Kanjoor is among the new cases, which has raised concerns. Her husband, aged 53, also tested positive. Their source of infection is yet to be traced, said health officials. Around 40 persons, including more healthcare workers, have been identified as their contacts and have been placed under observation.

“We are tracking more persons who could have come in contact with the healthcare worker who works at a community health centre. We believe she might have become infected from there,” said an official.The other persons who tested positive on the day include a 27-year-old Kizhakkabalam native who arrived from Kuwait on June 14 and a 81-year-old Kanjoor native, the father of a Malayattoor native who had tested positive on June 23. A 49-year-old Payipra native who arrived from June 26 from Riyadh is being treated at Manjeri MCH in Malappuram.

Four persons recovered. They are a 53-year-old Kollam native who tested positive on June 15, a 31-year-old Alappuzha native who tested positive on June 28, a 38-year-old Ezhikkara native who tested positive on June 5 and a 35-year-old Edakochi native who tested positive on June 9.