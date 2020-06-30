STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Raising concern, healthcare worker tests positive for Covid

Five persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Five persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Of them, two returned from abroad while three got infected through local contact.A 45-year-old healthcare worker hailing from Kanjoor is among the new cases, which has raised concerns. Her husband, aged 53, also tested positive. Their source of infection is yet to be traced, said health officials. Around 40 persons, including more healthcare workers, have been identified as their contacts and have been placed under observation.

“We are tracking more persons who could have come in contact with the healthcare worker who works at a community health centre. We believe she might have become infected from there,” said an official.The other persons who tested positive on the day include a 27-year-old Kizhakkabalam native who arrived from Kuwait on June 14 and a 81-year-old Kanjoor native, the father of a Malayattoor native who had tested positive on June 23. A 49-year-old Payipra native who arrived from June 26 from Riyadh is being treated at Manjeri MCH in Malappuram.

Four persons recovered. They are a 53-year-old Kollam native who tested positive on June 15, a 31-year-old Alappuzha native who tested positive on June 28, a 38-year-old Ezhikkara native who tested positive on June 5 and a 35-year-old Edakochi native who tested positive on June 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp