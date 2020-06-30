Two more containment zones in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Monday declared division 27 of Kochi Corporation and ward 12 of Kanjoor panchayat as containment zones. Fort Kochi sub-collector and incident commander Snehil Kumar Singh announced the areas as containment zones after two persons in Kanjoor and one in Fort Kochi tested Covid-19 positive.

A 53-year-old man and his wife, 45, who works at a primary health centre, tested positive for the virus in Kanjoor on Monday while a 29-year-old person, who arrived from Mumbai on June 22, tested positive in Fort Kochi on Sunday. “No lockdown relaxation will be allowed in containment zones, except for essential services,” Singh said in the order.