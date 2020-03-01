Home Cities Kochi

Actress abduction case: Court likely to resend victim’s footage to central forensic lab

In February, the CFSL report answering Dileep’s queries was handed over to him.

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court is likely to resend the visuals of the victim in the sensational actor abduction case to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for verifying its authenticity. 

As per reports, the move is based on a confidential petition filed about two weeks ago by actor Dileep, who is also an accused in the case. In the petition, the actor had reportedly requested the court to resend the visuals to the CFSL, as some of his queries regarding the authenticity of the video were not addressed by the national laboratory in the previous examination.

It is learnt that Dileep had requested for the content of the petition -- listed as Criminal Miscellaneous Petition 415/2020 -- to be kept confidential, with even the prosecution not being permitted to be present at the hearing.

Though the prosecution had raised strong objection stating that an order should be passed only after hearing its side, the petition was allowed last Saturday as per the case diary maintained at the court.  Last year, when Dileep approached the Supreme Court to get a copy of the memory card containing visuals of the victim, the court had issued an order to verify his queries with the help of an expert agency like the CFSL. As directed, the memory card containing the visuals was sent to the laboratory in January, along with queries raised by Dileep. In February, the CFSL report answering Dileep’s queries was handed over to him.

