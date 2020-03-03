K Surendran meets Thushar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid rumours about a widening rift between the two parties, newly-appointed BJP state chief K Surendran met Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally here on Monday.

The two leaders later told reporters that there was no difference of opinion between the two parties. The parties will hold preliminary discussion among party workers on fielding the right candidate for Kuttanad assembly bypoll. The NDA will decide whether to field an independent candidate or give the seat to BDJS.

“Surendran’s attitude was very positive. We discussed on strengthening the NDA at the grassroots level and the possibility of attracting more parties to the fold,” said Thushar.