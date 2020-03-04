Home Cities Kochi

Telling tales that matter

Her storytelling sessions began as community reading initiatives in collaboration with Pratham Books, a non-profit storybook publisher for children when Sitara was living in Mumbai. 

Published: 04th March 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sitara at one of her storytelling sessions with children

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They say a child’s mind is not a bucket to fill, but a fire to ignite. However, a number of teachers and parents can vouch for the fact that engaging a child’s attention is perhaps as challenging as cracking a complex math problem. But for 32-year-old storytelling expert Sitara Susheelan, it is a cakewalk. 
She travels with her little audience on their flights of fancy as she narrates and enacts her saga, often to their amazement. Sitara will be conducting a story session for kids at Museum of History Kerala this weekend as part of its Women’s Day line-up. 

Sitara Susheelan

Her storytelling sessions began as community reading initiatives in collaboration with Pratham Books, a non-profit storybook publisher for children when Sitara was living in Mumbai. “It started as occasional labour of love in 2015. I have always enjoyed a good narrative and have been reading to my daughter since she was a toddler. Slowly, I moved from reading to telling,” says the mother of a nine-year-old. Her very first attempt was an informal session she conducted for the kids of the gated community she lived in. “I thought I could take the sessions to a wider audience and approached the woman who owned a bookstore called Kahani Tree,” she says. 

An erstwhile engineer who enjoys moonlighting as a writer, Sitara continued her passion project, taken by the wonder she saw in children. Over the last five years, she has conducted multiple sessions, the upcoming one being her second in Kochi. For the session, Sitara will be narrating a story she wrote, titled ‘I am a Shaheeh’. It tells the story of a young girl called Duniya. “The story has components of magic realism which would be interesting for children.

At the outset, it seems like a political account with feminist and religious connotations but goes beyond that. Duniya forgets the humanity inside her, the ability to laugh, belief, empathise and understand. I think it is important to teach kids about core human values. The arch line of the story is India, placed in the backdrop of the Shaheeh Bagh protests. The times we are living in call for a superhero and the protagonist is modelled after one,” says Sitara who works for the digital marketing team at her husband’s brokerage firm. The session which will last for about 90 minutes will conclude with a reading of the Preamble of the constitution and an activity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp