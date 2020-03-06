Two years on, Centre’s nod eludes Kochi Metro phase 2

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2018, the state government approved the extension of Kochi Metro services to Infopark via Kakkanad. Almost two years on, the proposal, submitted by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) under phase 2 of the metro project, is yet to get the Centre’s nod. Now, fingers are being pointed at the state government for its alleged failure to give the project the much-needed impetus.

“During the first phase, all the proceedings were carried out with lightning speed under the supervision of then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Clearance from the Public Investment Board (PIB) was accorded after several discussions with union ministers. The first phase up to Palarivattom was commissioned in record time. However, in the second phase, the state government seems to have failed in maintaining the momentum,” alleged Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.

When Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Kochi last year as part of the commissioning of metro services to Thykoodam, he had hinted that second phase of Kochi metro will soon get sanction. However, the approval remains pending.

Hopeful of getting the Centre’s nod, KMRL has already launched preparatory works, including widening of the Seaport-Airport Road, along the stretch.

As per the plan, there will be 11 stations in the extension from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, including Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), Chittethukara, Rajagiri, Infopark I and Infopark II. The metro phase 2 work is estimated to cost `2,557 crore and French Development Agency AFD, which provided funds for phase 1, has given its in-principle nod to fund phase 2.

Hibi said the extension till Kakkanad is expected to be more successful than the first phase.

“The presence of Infopark, CSEZ, collectorate and the density of population at Kakkanad are positive elements that add to phase 2’s viability. Hence, the state government should give more importance to it,” he said.

Earlier, the Centre had suggested Light Metro for Kakkanad instead of the metro line. However, KMRL had informed the state government and the Centre that it would not be feasible. It had also submitted a revised detailed project report (DPR) for the Kakkanad extension in 2018, following the renewed Metro Rail Policy of the centre. Urban Mass Transit Company Ltd (UMTC) had revised the DPR.

Last year, the PIB gave clearance to the Patna Metro Rail project. Phase 2 of Nagpur Metro is also under the Centre’s consideration.