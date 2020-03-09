Mr Universe 2019 Chitharesh Natesan to get new home under ‘Thanal’ project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chitharesh Natesan, the bodybuilder from Vaduthala who became the country’s pride by winning the ‘Mr Universe 2019’ title, is all set to get a new abode.

MP Hibi Eden laid the foundation stone for the house at Vaduthala on Sunday.

Chitharesh’s family lives in a house with asbestos roofing and his dream of a new house is now being fulfilled through Hibi Eden’s ‘Thanal’ housing project. Sponsored by actor Kunchacko Boban, this will be the 47th house to be built under the project.

Chitharesh, who works as a fitness trainer in New Delhi, had been struggling to find funds to prepare for competitions.

Hibi Eden decided to reconstruct Chitharesh’s house when he learnt of its dilapidated condition. Hibi contacted Kunchako Boban to enquire his availability for laying the foundation stone or key handing-over ceremony of any of the houses under the project.

“He, however, expressed his interest to sponsor a house. This is a small gift for Chitharesh who has made the entire state proud,” said Hibi.