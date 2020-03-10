Thanks to coronavirus, outbound tourism collapses in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The COVID-19 outbreak has had a severe impact on outbound tourism segment in Kerala with the majority of tour bookings cancelled by now. The segment which thrives during the summer vacation period has witnessed around 90 per cent cancellation, according to travel agents in Kochi. China, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand - all viable tour destinations for tourists from Kerala - have been impacted by the outbreak of Coronavirus and travel restrictions have been announced. Now with Coronavirus being reported from other continents, the agents fear further cancellations.

“Every year, tour agents make a bulk booking, including airline tickets, several months prior to the vacation period. Around 70 per cent of outbound tourism sector happens during the period from March to May. This year too, after long campaigning and marketing, tour agents expecting a good response, had made bulk bookings. A Kochi-based agent had 23 group booking during summer vacations and all of them have been cancelled by now,” Paulose Mathew, chairman, Kerala chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) said.

The travellers also fear long quarantine procedures once they return from the affected countries. Adding to the woes is the fact that several airlines operating towards these countries have not yet agreed to pay the refund for the cancelled tickets.

“The travel agents did request the airline companies for refunding the cancelled bookings. Some have refused while some have not yet responded. If they don’t refund, the travel agents will have to take a severe financial liability,” he said. As far as inbound tourism is concerned, the industry can breathe relief that Coronavirus outbreak happened after the end of the season in Kerala. “Our tourism season starts in October and ends by mid-February. But, business and medical tourists who arrive in Kerala might cancel tours. Usually, summer vacations see domestic tourists and that is unlikely to be affected more,” said an official with the Kerala Tourism.

Grounded

Around 90 per cent summer tour plans have been cancelled.

Around 70 per cent of outbound

tourism relies on

summer vacation.

As the tourism season ended in Kerala, foreign

tourist arrivals may not have an impact on the industry.

The tourism sector in Kerala relies on domestic tourists during the

summer vacation period.