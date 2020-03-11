Flood relief graft: Three still at large

KOCHI: While the interrogation of Vishnu Prasad, a clerk at the collectorate who is the first accused in the case pertaining to the misappropriation of flood relief funds, continued for the fourth consecutive day, key accused M M Anwar, former local CPM leader, his wife Koulath Anwar and Neethu, the wife of second accused B Mahesh are yet to be arrested. The accused siphoned off Rs 12.94 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund last year after hatching a conspiracy.
