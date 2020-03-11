Home Cities Kochi

New features of this mobile app helps plan safe and secure journey abroad

By Meera Suresh 
Express News Service

KOCHI: With COVID-19 outbreak threatening to spoil the travel plans of many, the ‘Fly With Me App’, a platform that helps the user connect with fellow travellers at the same airport or on the same flight or at layovers, has come up with new features, aimed at ensuring travellers get a safe and hassle-free journey to countries where outbreak has been reported.

According to Ansif Ashraf, founder of Fly With Me Mobile App LLP, the new feature has been developed primarly to avoid mis-information. “The app has an AI chat assistant, Alisha, who will give live updates on the COVID situation. This includes airline news feed, local hygeine measures and relevant helpline numbers. Also, the app will notify the traveller if there is a unhealthy passenger on the flight,” says Ansif.
Fly with Me also has the ‘Nearme Radar’ function which will lets the user freely connect and chat with passengers on the same flight. “With the app, one can also ask the airport authorities for assistance without actually meeting them.

The plan is to give access to airport authorities and airlines for realtime support. The new updated app with all function will be available from March 24,” says Ansiff. The new features of the app was installed two days ago. “The response was huge. Our server crashed due to the unexpected traffic. But, we don’t want any kind of profit from this. So, there are no advertisments and the download is free for all, worldwide,” says Ansif. The app was launched in 2017. 

Malls feel the heat 
With the government shutting down movie theatres, malls in the city are feeling the heat. While Lulu Mall, one of the busiest shopping malls in the district, saw a good crowd over the last few days, the ban on movies is expected to affect the business. “Considering the widespread panic and cancellation of movie screenings, we expect the footfalls to go down. However, Lulu Hypermarket is seeing a huge rush, and sanitisers are flying off rack. Considering the huge demand, we have ordered more sanitisers and hygiene products,” said the spokesperson of the mall. 

