‘What kind of corporation is this?’ HC flays civic body for failure in maintaining roads

The High Court on Tuesday flayed the  corporation for not maintaining its roads properly.

Kochi Corporation building

File picture of the Kochi Corporation building

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday flayed the  corporation for not maintaining its roads properly.“What kind of a corporation is this? Authorities have to come out with a proper plan to maintain the roads. Are we really living in the 21st century?” asked the court. It said there was no criterion for digging up roads and that the lack of coordination between Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the corporation worsened the situation in the city. The court asked if the corporation had seen any other country that has to repair its roads every six months.

‘Financial crunch primary issue’
The court said if the corporation cites lack of funds to repair roads, then the court will have to consider alternatives. Babu Karukappadath, counsel for the corporation, had submitted that lack of funds had affected repair works. “Contractors have refused to take up new works as they have not been paid their dues since 2017,” stated the counsel.

The executive engineer and four assistant executive engineers of the corporation, who were present in the court, submitted that a plan fund of only `18 crore was available to carry out repair works of roads and that it did not have its own funds. “In fact, the corporation needs `54 crore to repair the roads under its control. Unless the government intervenes, the situation cannot be improved,” state the engineers.

K V Manoj Kumar, senior government pleader, submitted that the government could consider allotting additional fund only if the corporation approached the government. No such request has been received yet.
The engineers also said 31 roads were handed over to KWA for laying pipes and repair works. Work on 11 roads is yet to be completed. The engineers said tarring work of SRM Road, Kaloor and NK Sreedharan road will be completed by March-end.

Pathetic footpaths
The court further pointed out that the condition of footpaths was pathetic. In fact, there is no footpath from Kaloor to Kacheripady junction. The footpath along Kaloor-Elamakkara Road has been converted into an autorickshaw stand. Then, the government pleader had submitted that a project was on the anvil to improve the footpaths in the city. The court directed the corporation to file a report with regard to road works and the government to inform the steps taken to maintain the footpaths, especially from Kaloor to Kacheripady junction. The court posted the case to March 19.

