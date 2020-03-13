Eye of the illness

Dr Asgar Abbas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In our country, glaucoma is known to cause irreversible blindness in at least 12 million population affected by it, making near 1.2 million of them blind. However, over 90 % of cases remain undiagnosed. Glaucoma affects the optic nerve that connects our eyes to the brain. The clear fluid filling the eye, also known as aqueous humour, is constantly flowing in and out of the eye. Think of the eye as a sink with a tap that is always open.

The liquid flows through if the drainage mechanism is working well. But when it is blocked, the fluid accumulates and begins to exert pressure inside the eye, known as intraocular pressure (IOP).

Over time, this high pressure (IOP) can damage delicate visual structures like the optic nerve head. If left untreated, it can turn you blind.

Early stages of the disease cannot be seen or felt. Glaucoma can be painless and the patient might not feel any discomfort. Early vision loss happens in the periphery and hence goes undetected. It often affects one eye severely and is unlikely to be diagnosed through usual vision tests that only check the central vision. Since the disease is associated mainly with ageing, it is not treated separately. However, a routine eye check can reveal higher levels of IOP.

Glaucoma can be classified into various types. The most common type of glaucoma is open-angle, which exhibits no symptoms other than gradual vision loss. Angle-closure glaucoma. Although rare, is a medical emergency and could cause eye pain with sudden vision disturbances. Those above the age of 55, those with a family history of glaucoma, persons who have suffered an injury to the eye or use steroids are at higher risk. Once diagnosed, life long treatment is important.

Earlier diagnosis helps prevent vision loss Glaucoma can be successfully cured with medicines or laser treatment. Medication can work in two ways; increasing drainage of fluid in the eye, or decreasing its production. Eye drops are the most opted option. Surgery is opted if this fails. If you are newly diagnosed glaucoma patient, you may need to have your IOP levels checked every week or month, until they are under control. Even while your IOP is at a safe level, you need to see the doctor several times a year for regular check-ups. The author is a consultant ophthalmologist at KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram

Stay ahead of the condition

Keeping your eyes clean and healthy will stop a lot of illnesses, including glaucoma, from getting hold of you. Following simple steps can make a lot of difference:

Clean your eyes of chemicals or make-up regualrly

Avoid exposure to heat, dust and smoke as far as possible.

Avoid rubbing your eyes if they are itchy or blurry

Apply eye drops as recommended by your doctor

Eat right. Include food rich in Vitamin A

If you are a healthy adult, get your IOP levels checked when you turn 35

Glaucoma refers to a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve that regulates vision. This condition is the leading cause of blindness in people over the age of 60. 37 millon people worldwide suffer from glaucoma, of which 15 millon are in India