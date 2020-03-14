STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

48-year-old techie's mission to promote healthy greens

Shine Divakaran, 48, an IT professional turned social entrepreneur, is on a mission to popularise locally-sourced, sustainably-produced food.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

Shine Divakaran, 48, an IT professional turned social entrepreneur, is on a mission to popularise locally-sourced, sustainably-produced food. His initiative ‘Eat for Health’ (E4H)  is trying to bridge the widening gap between the food we consume and its producers. He promotes therapeutic farming for children with special needs and plans to establish a connection between farmers and consumers.

“I used to be an engineer at UST Global at Technopark. Things went south when I suffered a stroke in 2014 and from then on I became very health conscious. I decided to purchase vegetables only from a known local farmer. All I wanted to know was the source of my food. Gradually I realised that I can do more for the health-conscious community and formed an NGO, Eat Healthy, in 2017. I left my job and started working full time for this initiative,” says Shine Divakaran. 

“Many of us, professionals and regular people alike are getting disconnected from nutritious food, active lifestyles and the natural world. This leads to physical and mental ill-health. The conventional food system is causing severe health issues. This is my way of giving back to the community,” says Shine. Now the NGO is on the spadework to launch a successful community model of farming as part of the initiative. “Our plan is to allocate one-acre land and a farmer for every 60 members joining ‘Eat for Health’ initiative.

Our target are consumers from the city who are unable to source vegetables from local farmers,” says Shine, who is the technical consultant for the ongoing therapeutic farming programme of Helping Hands Organisation (H2O). Executive council member Ajeesh C Philip of H2O, which offers a focal program to the less privileged with special needs, says therapeutic farming is doing wonders for children with special needs. “We have around 40 children with special needs. And all of them are actively taking part in the farming activities. We launched this in July 2019 and we sell our yields in a local supermarket nearby,” 
adds Ajeesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp