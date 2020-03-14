‘Edam’ good space

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

Tucked away in a quiet corner on 8th Cross Road, Panampilly Nagar, lined by trees and flowers, Edam Art Cafe’s rustic brown walls would catch your eyes instantly. As I entered the space, my ears picked up on the stereo playing a beautiful rendition of ‘Renjish Hi Sahi’ by Ali Sethi, subtly tranquilising the hot mid-day air inside the restaurant.

Dr Sajish M, one of the partners and a cardiology specialist at Aster Medcity, rushes towards me with a can of hand sanitiser. “Safety first,” he smiles, as we take a seat at the cosiest corner in Edam—by the window. Apart from Sajish, his wife and singer Sithara Krishnakumar, Nithesh S R, and Chef Jisho Thomas are partners here. This restaurant will amaze you with its attention to detail—from every flower pot and accessory on display to the colour splash on every plate they place before you. Every piece of cutlery is handmade and sourced locally.

Organic vegetables are also sourced for use in the kitchen. “All of us love to travel. Both the collectables and the flavours being cooked here were put together by us during many trips to Europe and the West,” Sajish adds. Alongside Executive Chef Jisho, chefs Amal Pious and Sreejith Haridas work at the back end to transform these cravings into favourable flavours.

We begin with Ukrainian Borscht, a peculiar soup dish from Ukraine cooked with beef and beetroot. As I dig in, expecting to be hit by the root, my palate is instantly sour-struck by the lingering taste of sour cream and vinegar. The chunky beef and beetroot mixture melts in your mouth, just the way a soup must be. “For places like Russia and Ukraine, soups helps them deal with the cold. This soup has a high shelf life. It ages like wine, you can keep it for later,” explains chef Sreejith.

Next in line was the Edam Chef’s special salad. If you aren’t a fan of vegan salads, this one will surprise you. Biting into chunks of Edam cheese (semi-hard cheese that originated in the Netherlands) and a unique passionfruit dressing is the highlight of this superfood salad, garnished with sunflower seeds, melon seeds and olives. Tangy Tango Tiger Prawns is a must-have starter for those who love the tangy Malabari flavour. Grilled tiger prawns cooked with a chilli tamarind sauce, served on top of green beans are a crunchy-juicy combo to die for. But, Edam’s eye for making seafood feel good doesn’t end there. For any pescatarian, the Sapid Salmon is a must-have.

The grilled salmon gets pinker as you carve each slice. The flavour is blended with that of a nutbar served on top, consisting of an assortment of almonds, cashews and pistachios. Served alongside creamy mashed potatoes, it is a healthy yet tasty offering. As someone who doesn’t enjoy anything too sweet, I was apprehensive about picking a dessert. Chef Amal brings out the Pain perdu, a classic french toast, served with fruits and whipped cream. As I binge on the moist, yet crunchy bread, he reveals the kitchen secret. “Bit of orange juice and crust added into the mixture adds the trick,” he smiles.