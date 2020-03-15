Curbs on outdoor blood donation camps lifted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With hospitals facing a dip in the number of blood donors due to the COVID-19 scare, the Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) has decided to lift the ban imposed on blood banks and hospitals from conducting outdoor camps to collect blood.

As per the circular issued by the project director of KSACS, blood banks can conduct outreach camps. “It is observed that the shortage of blood is reported from many blood banks due to Corona outbreak in the state. Blood banks have been directed to conduct voluntary blood donation (VBD) camps, both outreach and in-house, for collecting maximum units from voluntary blood donors,” said Dr Ramesh R, project director, KSACS, in the circular issued to all blood bank medical officers of Kerala.

Meanwhile, KSACS restricted blood banks from collecting blood from donors who have travelled to Corona-affected countries. “Donors with travel history to and from Corona-affected counties may be restricted from blood donation along with donors with complaints of fever, cough or those on antibiotics,” reads the new circular. Though the youth outfits of major political parties started blood donation, several donors are still staying away from such camps. “Individuals are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 through the donation process or via blood transfusion. Though the new circular is a relief for all, major awareness to the public is inevitable to restore normalcy,” said Vijayakumar, blood bank medical officer (in charge), Aluva.

As per the rough estimate of blood banks, over 1,000 blood donation camps across the state have been cancelled due to KSACS’s earlier directive which prevented holding outdoor camps till March 31. “We are working hard to get more blood donors. Many of them are not willing to visit the hospitals and blood banks due to the scare. We are still not sure how many people will come forward for donation. We are also going to restart blood donation camps in the wake of the new circular,” said Sreekanth, coordinator, Blood Donors Kerala (BDK), a Thrissur-based organisation.