STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Coronavirus: Drop parcels at main gate, Kochi apartments tell delivery executives

Though they have not imposed a blanket ban on home delivery,  office-bearers of residents’ associations have asked residents to make sure delivery executives leave the parcels at the main entrance.

Published: 16th March 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With one more case of COVID-19 being reported in the city on Sunday, residents’ associations at many apartment complexes in and around the city have decided to impose restrictions on doorstep delivery.

Though they have not imposed a blanket ban on home delivery,  office-bearers of residents’ associations have asked residents to make sure delivery executives leave the parcels at the main entrance.

The residents have also been asked to don protective gear before collecting the parcels.

“It is not due to panic but as a precaution that the association has decided to impose such a rule. In one sense, it is a good move,” said a resident of SFS Hills, Kakkanad.

The EDRAAC (Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council) has instructed member-associations to ensure no get-together or parties are organised at apartment complexes.

The associations were also asked to keep a sanitiser at the entrance to the elevator/elevators and the main entrance to the apartment complexes.

“We have given clear instruction to members to ensure no mass functions are organised until the situation is under control. We think it is the responsibility of each member to support the efforts of the government and Health Department to overcome the situation,” said P Rangadasa Prabhu, president, EDRAAC.

Going ‘contact-free’

‘Scared of stepping out? Don’t worry! We’ll take care of your needs.’ This was a message sent by an online vegetable seller soon after COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the state.

Some online food delivery firms like Swiggy and Zomato have already announced steps to introduce ‘contact-free’ measures for the safety of delivery executives and customers.

“We cannot ban them from delivering food. However, we hope delivery boys wear protective gear while delivering parcels,” said EDRAAC president P Rangadasa Prabhu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp