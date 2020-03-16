Coronavirus: Drop parcels at main gate, Kochi apartments tell delivery executives

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With one more case of COVID-19 being reported in the city on Sunday, residents’ associations at many apartment complexes in and around the city have decided to impose restrictions on doorstep delivery.

Though they have not imposed a blanket ban on home delivery, office-bearers of residents’ associations have asked residents to make sure delivery executives leave the parcels at the main entrance.

The residents have also been asked to don protective gear before collecting the parcels.

“It is not due to panic but as a precaution that the association has decided to impose such a rule. In one sense, it is a good move,” said a resident of SFS Hills, Kakkanad.

The EDRAAC (Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council) has instructed member-associations to ensure no get-together or parties are organised at apartment complexes.

The associations were also asked to keep a sanitiser at the entrance to the elevator/elevators and the main entrance to the apartment complexes.

“We have given clear instruction to members to ensure no mass functions are organised until the situation is under control. We think it is the responsibility of each member to support the efforts of the government and Health Department to overcome the situation,” said P Rangadasa Prabhu, president, EDRAAC.

Going ‘contact-free’

‘Scared of stepping out? Don’t worry! We’ll take care of your needs.’ This was a message sent by an online vegetable seller soon after COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the state.

Some online food delivery firms like Swiggy and Zomato have already announced steps to introduce ‘contact-free’ measures for the safety of delivery executives and customers.

“We cannot ban them from delivering food. However, we hope delivery boys wear protective gear while delivering parcels,” said EDRAAC president P Rangadasa Prabhu.