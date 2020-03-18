Blog in the time of Corona

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Corona scare might have spoiled the vacation fun for many kids. But not for Umakutty, a fourth-grade student of Cotton Hill High School. Sitting at home, she has started a YouTube Channel to keep herself engaged during the ‘sit-in’ vacation. Getting stuck indoors was never in her mind when the unexpected extended summer breaks were declared by the government after COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

“There were no exams this year and when the holidays were declared, I was very happy. Then I came to know that there will not be any outings, tours or visits during the vacation. Starting a YouTube channel was always on my to-do list. I didn’t have to think twice because I had all the time to do it,” says Umakutty, who has won many prizes in storytelling and elocution competitions. Since the launch of the eponymous channel a week ago, her videos have been viewed around 1,700 times. Her content comprises mostly infotainment videos, including major tips to survive COVID19.

Her video demonstrating the importance of washing hands is one of the most-watched. “I like storytelling and have uploaded a video which is part of the Class IV curriculum. I think such videos would be useful for students. Likewise, I will be picking stories and concepts out of textbooks,” says Umakutty, who is the school leader of Cotton Hill Lower Primary School. “Most of my friends are stuck at home and are complaining about how boring it is without any activities. We do call each other and all of them appreciate my channel.

One of my friends also expressed interest to start a channel,” says Umakutty, who is in the process of making another video on the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign launched by the government. Her other hobbies are crafts making, clay-modeling and dancing. “I want to make a lot of videos to keep my friends entertained,” adds Umakutty.