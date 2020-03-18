STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
French national gets wallet back, lauds Kerala Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Kerala police did the best. Thank you for everything.” This was what French national Desmazure Fleurine messaged P S Reghu, CPO, Kalamassery police station, on Tuesday. Fleurine had lost her wallet while she was in Kochi and it was found owing to the relentless search of the Kalamassery police. 

Officials at the Kalamassery police station were in touch with Nedumbassery police since Monday to trace her wallet. Fleurine had taken an autorickshaw to Kochi airport on Sunday. “The Nedumbassery police traced the autorickshaw by checking the CCTV visuals. They contacted the driver and the wallet was found from the back of the vehicle,” said P S Reghu, CPO, Kalamassery police station, one of the officials who helped her board a train to New Delhi.

The wallet had her licence, credit and debit cards, and around Rs 7,000 in cash. “We informed her as soon as we recovered the wallet. She was jubilant as she had lost hope of getting it back,” added Reghu. The Kalamassery police have also made arrangements to deliver the wallet and money to her. “Right now she is en route to New Delhi. She will have a four-hour halt there and will move to Rishikesh later,” officials said.

The wallet will be sent to Kotwali police station in Rishikesh and she will be able to collect it from there. “We are in touch with inspector Rithesh Sha and the wallet will be sent to him by Wednesday. The amount will be transferred to his account and she can collect it once she reaches Rishikesh,” said Reghu. On Fleurine’s comment on Kerala police, he said, “It’s our duty.” 

Fleurine and her three-year-old son Tao were taken to Ernakulam Medical College after it was revealed that they had been in Varkala for the past two weeks. Though she tested negative for Covid-19, she was stuck at the hospital as she lost her wallet.

