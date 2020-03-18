STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sanction Kochi Metro phase II: Hibi to Centre

The second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project from Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, to Kakkanad, is yet to get the Centre’s sanction. 

Published: 18th March 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project from Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, to Kakkanad, is yet to get the Centre’s sanction. Since the stretch is one of the most important infrastructure requirements of the city, the Centre should accord it all necessary clearance, including the nod from Public Investment Board (PIB), said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on Tuesday during the zero hour in the Parliament.

He said the first stretch of the metro between Aluva and Palarivattom and from Palarivattom to Maharaja’s College was commissioned in 2017, while the second line from Maharaja’s College to Vyttila was commissioned in 2019. “It was after overcoming various hurdles that Kochi Metro became operational. However, the second phase and related extension plans are lagging.

While PIB cleared many metro rail projects in 2019, it ignored Kochi Metro,” said Hibi.The 11.3km extension from the Kaloor stadium under the second phase will have 11 stations, including Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, Infopark I and Infopark II. 

“As per the feasibility report, the stretch ensures a minimum ridership of 50,000 passengers per day. Moreover, the travel woes of people will also be solved to an extent. Woman passengers will also be benefited,” Hibi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro hibi eden
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp