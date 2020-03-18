Sanction Kochi Metro phase II: Hibi to Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project from Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, to Kakkanad, is yet to get the Centre’s sanction. Since the stretch is one of the most important infrastructure requirements of the city, the Centre should accord it all necessary clearance, including the nod from Public Investment Board (PIB), said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on Tuesday during the zero hour in the Parliament.

He said the first stretch of the metro between Aluva and Palarivattom and from Palarivattom to Maharaja’s College was commissioned in 2017, while the second line from Maharaja’s College to Vyttila was commissioned in 2019. “It was after overcoming various hurdles that Kochi Metro became operational. However, the second phase and related extension plans are lagging.

While PIB cleared many metro rail projects in 2019, it ignored Kochi Metro,” said Hibi.The 11.3km extension from the Kaloor stadium under the second phase will have 11 stations, including Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, Infopark I and Infopark II.

“As per the feasibility report, the stretch ensures a minimum ridership of 50,000 passengers per day. Moreover, the travel woes of people will also be solved to an extent. Woman passengers will also be benefited,” Hibi said.