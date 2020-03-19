STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free self-help portal to fight Covid-19

Each form template is carefully curated and has already pre-filled questions.

Migrant labourers going back to their native places in the wake of Covid-19 scare. Rush of such people boarding trains was seen at Kozhikode railway station on Wednesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: SurveySparrow, a cloud-based customer-experience platform, has announced a six-month free survey product for organisations with an exclusive COVID-19 self-help portal and ready-to-use form catalogue.  This is to to help connect employees within organisations fight against the coronavirus outbreak. With this offering, SurveySparrow intends to help state and local governments, NGOs, employees, and individuals to communicate effectively.

Through this portal, SurveySparrow intends to keep everyone connected even when employees and community members are physically miles apart, creating safe work environments and conditions for productivity. From mapping travel history to volunteer registration, employees can now request isolation and register their travel history, check corona score etc using the portal for free.

Any element of these surveys can be customised to better match the organisation's requirements, including adding your own questions. The website eases the data collection process and helps ride this crisis safely by providing regular and important, fact-based updates.

"We want to ensure that organisations are connected with their employees and communities through this self-help portal and help the state and volunteers dealing with extremely high call volumes looking for help,” said Shihab Muhammed, CEO, SurveySparrow.

