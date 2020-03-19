STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

They allay your fears 

Over 15 volunteers work  round the clock at the district  collector’s control room 

Published: 19th March 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

The control room at district collectorate

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajisha’s (name changed) life has changed the moment she signed up as a volunteer for district collector’s control room as part of the COVID-19 campaign. Working in different shifts and attending numerous calls, she has finally realised what selflessness would bring into your life. And, she isn’t an exception. Many like her are putting their full might into tackling the novel coronavirus threat. Ever since it came into existence, the 24*7 facility has been doing its bit to alleviate the state’s concern.

“Most of us are working overnight here. While the control room functions to attend regular calls, the monitoring cell will look after individuals under home quarantine. Many callers are on the verge of tears and we employ counsellors and epidemiologists to console them. We have the facility to video conference with a doctor as well,” said Additional DMO S Sreedevi, who is in charge of the facility. Recently, they had received a call citing how the parents of a girl, who has been home quarantined, were banned from entering the church. The officials contacted the priest and sorted out the issue.  Such speedy interventions make the facility effective.

“On average, we get 200 calls daily. Some days, the number shoots up to four digits. Most of us won’t even look at time schedules and often cross shifts. During a single shift, there will be 15 to 20 volunteers,” said a volunteer. Many incidents make it all worthy. “A group of college students called recently to check whether they can develop a mobile application. We shared the IT Mission’s number instantly.

Many residents’ associations call us to know about the waste treatment method for those who are under home quarantine. We explain the standard method, which is the use of bleaching powder. Use of santisers, availability of face mask or illegal conduct of coaching classes, everything is dealt with efficiently here,” he said. No matter how many calls they receive per day, the officials ensure every call is attended. “Every call is important. Our aim is to eradicate doubts and heighten vigil among the public,” said the additional DMO.

control room 
On average, the control room gets 200 calls daily. Some days, it shoots up to four digits. During a single shift, there will be 15 to 20 volunteers

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp