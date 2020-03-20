STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
e-Governance project: Corporation’s move to hang on to TCS draws flak

As per the agreement between the corporation and TCS in 2011, the e-governance project had to be implemented in 54 weeks.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The corporation’s alleged move to stick to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for executing the e-governance project despite its failure in implementing the service has drawn flak from the opposition. Though the corporation included it as an agenda in the council session, the opposition flayed the move saying it will put the civic body in deep trouble. “The corporation extended the deadline for TCS several times, but they purposefully delayed the implementation. They are not ready to transfer the data to the Information Kerala Mission (IKM),” alleged V P Chandran, opposition councillor. 

As per the agreement between the corporation and TCS in 2011, the e-governance project had to be implemented in 54 weeks. Though the council extended the agreement term in February 2017 and in March 2018 for one additional year each, the company failed to implement it. Mayor Soumini Jain postponed the agenda saying TCS was being given charge again so that IKM can access the data from its server. 

“A meeting under the local self-government minister had agreed to pay `50,000 for two TCS staffers. This did not happen as it was not documented in the minutes. The data cannot be retrieved without the services of TCS staff,” she said.

Agenda postponed
Mayor Soumini Jain postponed the agenda saying TCS was being given charge again so that IKM can access the data from its server.

