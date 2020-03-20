STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Track work: Trains to be regulated from March 21

As part of the maintenance of track and cross-over points between Edappally and Aluva, train services will be regulated from Saturday to Thursday. 

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As part of the maintenance of track and cross-over points between Edappally and Aluva, train services will be regulated from Saturday to Thursday. Train No 22653 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 00.30 hrs on Saturday, will be rescheduled and leave at 01.00 hrs (late by 30 minutes). The train will be regulated for 15 minutes at Ernakulam Town railway station.

Train No.22114 Kochuveli - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 00.35 hrs on Monday, will be rescheduled at 01.05 hrs (late by 30 minutes). The train will be regulated for 15 minutes at Ernakulam Town railway station. 

Train No 22149 Ernakulam - Pune Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 05.15 hrs on Tuesday will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam at 05.45 hrs (late by 30 minutes).  Moreover, the train will be regulated for 15 minutes at Ernakulam station. Train No.16127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 20 minutes at Edappally railway station from Saturday to Tuesday.  Train No.22619 Bilaspur - Tirunelveli Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 50 minutes at Karukkutty railway station on Wednesday. 

Train No.19260 Bhavnagar Terminus - Kochuveli Express will be regulated for 1 hour at Chalakudi or Karukkutty railway station on Wednesday. Train No.16311 Shri Ganganagar - Kochuveli Express will be regulated for 1 hour at Karukkutty railway station on Thursday. Train No.56363 Nilambur Road - Kottayam passenger train will be partially cancelled between Angamali - Kottayam on Wednesday and Thursday.

