Actor abduction case: Court to decide on continuing trial over Covid-19 threat

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the actor abduction case is likely to be postponed in the wake of Covid-19 scare. The Additional Special Sessions Court on Friday decided to hear the prosecution and defence counsel, including those of actor Dileep, an accused in the case, in this regard on Monday.Earlier, the court had scheduled to examine six witnesses on March 25. They were issued summons to appear for the witness examination. However, following the restriction because of the Covid-19 scare, the court advanced the sitting and decided to hear the counsel on Monday before deciding on the witness examination on March 25.

This was mentioned in the Case Dairy maintained at the court, which is open to the public.It will be crucial if the court decides to cancel a few sittings as the Supreme Court in November last year had directed it to complete the trial in six months. As scheduled, the first phase of the witness examination is to be concluded on April 7.

In the first phase, 35 sittings are scheduled during which the court has to examine 136 witnesses. Meanwhile, 119 witnesses -- including the persons who assisted the investigation -- will be heard in the second phase. Till now, the court has examined around 40 witnesses, including film actors.

The prosecution is likely to face a challenge to ensure the appearance of all witnesses in the case. Several witnesses come from far-off places and they travel in public transport vehicles. Similarly, producing the accused persons who are currently in jail on the days when the trial is held will be another challenge for the court. Though the video-conferencing system is provided to the court, it is yet to be installed and linked with the jails.

Curbs on media

The court has decided to restrain media from reporting in-camera proceedings as part of the trial in the case. The order was issued in the wake of a petition filed by actor Dileep stating that the statements given by witnesses are being leaked to the media.