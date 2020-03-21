STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Actor abduction case: Court to decide on continuing trial over Covid-19 threat

The trial in the actor abduction case is likely to be postponed in the wake of Covid-19 scare.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the actor abduction case is likely to be postponed in the wake of Covid-19 scare. The Additional Special Sessions Court on Friday decided to hear the prosecution and defence counsel, including those of actor Dileep, an accused in the case, in this regard on Monday.Earlier, the court had scheduled to examine six witnesses on March 25. They were issued summons to appear for the witness examination. However, following the restriction because of  the Covid-19 scare, the court advanced the sitting and decided to hear the counsel on Monday before deciding on the witness examination on March 25. 

This was mentioned in the Case Dairy maintained at the court, which is open to the public.It will be crucial if the court decides to cancel a few sittings as the Supreme Court in November last year had directed it to complete the trial in six months. As scheduled, the first phase of the witness examination is to be concluded on April 7.  

In the first phase, 35 sittings are scheduled during which the court has to examine 136 witnesses. Meanwhile, 119 witnesses -- including the persons who assisted the investigation -- will be heard in the second phase. Till now, the court has examined around 40 witnesses, including film actors.

The prosecution is likely to face a challenge to ensure the appearance of all witnesses in the case. Several witnesses come from far-off places and they travel in public transport vehicles. Similarly, producing the accused persons who are currently in jail on the days when the trial is held will be another challenge for the court. Though the video-conferencing system is provided to the court, it is yet to be installed and linked with the jails. 

Curbs on media
The court has decided to restrain media from reporting in-camera proceedings as part of the trial in the case. The order was issued in the wake of a petition filed by actor Dileep stating that the statements given by witnesses are being leaked to the media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp