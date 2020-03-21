STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi braces for a hot and dry spell

The weather in the district is veering towards extremes since the start of 2020.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By  Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The weather in the district is veering towards extremes since the start of 2020. If it rains one day, the sun comes out in its blazing fury the very next day. People are worried that they are in for a very hot and dry spell in April and May. This is something that the weather experts predict too.“Though the temperature in March showed no huge divergence from what it was last year, there has been a slight increase in temperature. In February, the temperatures jumped by  two to three-degree celsius from the normal,” said Abhilash S, assistant professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cusat. According to him, February was an anomaly. 

“On Friday, the temperature recorded in Kochi city was 34-degree Celsius. From March 26, there will a further increase in the temperature. It is expected that the temperature might go up to 35 to 36-degree Celsius in the district. However, in Kochi, there might be only a slight increase of 0.5 to one-degree Celsius,” he said. 

As for sun-burn incidents, they happen when there is an increase in the ultraviolet (UV) index. “So far in the district, the UV index measure has come to around 11. The UV index is high from 11 am to  2 pm, the peak time when the sun is at its zenith. An increase in UV index can cause sunburns if there is a long term exposure to sunlight,” said Abhilash.

However, in the coming days, many places in the state can expect sporadic rain, he added. “This might lead to a drop in temperature. But, we are in for a harsh summer if there is no rain towards the end of April and in May,” said Abhilash.  However, according to Dr N K Kuttappan, district medical officer (DMO), the district has not seen a single sunburn case since March.

“However, the same couldn’t be said about the same period last year. In March 2019, 54 cases were reported in the district. It was 62 in April and 3 in May,” he said. According to him, the absence of any sunburn cases might be due to the Covid-19 scare which has forced people indoors. “But this is just March. April and May are yet to come. However, we don’t expect any situation like 2019,” he said.

sunburn 
 In 2019, March 54 cases of sunburn were reported in the district. It was 62 in April and 3 in May. This year, not a single case has been reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp