Ernakulam medical college hospital declared exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre​

By PTI

KOCHI: Strengthening its preparedness to deal with novel coronavirus cases, the Ernakulam district administration in Kerala on Sunday declared a medical college hospital here as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said the patients consulting doctors at the Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery should seek treatment at other government facilities in the district.

All other sections, except for emergency Out Patient wing and dialysis centre of the hospital, will be utilised for COVID-19 treatment, the collector said in a release.

The hospital superintendent has been directed to shift all patients being treated at the facility to the Ernakulam general hospital, Aluva district hospital and Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital, he said.

Currently, 11 coronavirus infected persons are being treated at the medical college hospital.

Several persons, who have returned from various foreign countries with symptoms of virus, have been kept under observation in the facility.