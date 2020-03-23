STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam medical college hospital declared exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre​

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said the patients consulting doctors at the Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery should seek treatment at other government facilities in the district.

Published: 23rd March 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam district administration in Kerala on Sunday declared a medical college hospital here as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOCHI: Strengthening its preparedness to deal with novel coronavirus cases, the Ernakulam district administration in Kerala on Sunday declared a medical college hospital here as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre.

ALSO READ | Kochi police send 986 suspicious cases to quarantine

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said the patients consulting doctors at the Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery should seek treatment at other government facilities in the district.

All other sections, except for emergency Out Patient wing and dialysis centre of the hospital, will be utilised for COVID-19 treatment, the collector said in a release.

The hospital superintendent has been directed to shift all patients being treated at the facility to the Ernakulam general hospital, Aluva district hospital and Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital, he said.

Currently, 11 coronavirus infected persons are being treated at the medical college hospital.

Several persons, who have returned from various foreign countries with symptoms of virus, have been kept under observation in the facility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Medical College Hospital Kalamassery Kalamassery Medical College Hospital
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp