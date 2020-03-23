STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala's Kalamassery MCH to be ‘Covid Treatment Centre’

The decision was taken by the district administration in the wake of more positive cases being identified in the district and as more facilities are required to fight the virus.

KOCHI: As part of the fight against coronavirus, the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, from now on will be a ‘Covid Treatment Centre.'

As per District Collector S Suhas, only urgent Out Patient (OP) wing and dialysis department will function at the MCH Kalamassery. “Patients requiring other services from different departments, including critical care unit, have to depend on other government hospitals in the district,” said Suhas in a release on Sunday.

He also added that those patients, including pregnant women and children, presently resorting to the OP wing of the hospital must seek appointments of doctors from other government hospitals in the district.

Those who are being treated at the MCH will be shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam, Aluva Taluk Hospital and Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Kadavanthara. The district collector had sent a letter directing the medical superintendent of MCH, Kalamassery, to take necessary steps to shift the patients.

2 Kochi natives test positive

Two Kochi natives — a 61-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — who arrived here from Dubai and the UK respectively tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. As per the Health Department, the man arrived on March 16 and the woman arrived the following day. As per the officials, they had undergone universal screening and were directed for home quarantine. “When Covid-19 symptoms were seen, their blood samples were sent for testing and it came as positive on Sunday,” said an official.

3,961 under home quarantine in district

930 added to the home quarantine on Sunday, while 420 were excluded from the observation list after completing the incubation period

52 samples were sent to NIV Alappuzha

6 more were admitted to isolation wards on Sunday - 3 at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and 3 at General Hospital, Muvattupuzha

Number of patients in isolation wards climbed to 23

689 calls were received by the corona control room

2,034 passengers of 13 international flights and 2,623 passengers who arrived in 13 domestic flights have been screened

72 Covid care centres have been set up in the district. Hospitals, hostels, and hotels will be set up as observation centres if required

