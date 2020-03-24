Sanskrit varsity brings out daily spatial map of Covid-19 spread

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Corona pandemic is high on everyone’s thoughts, with everyone, both academicians and researchers, pitching in doing their bit in the battle against the virus. While colleges are making and distributing hand sanitisers, the Department of Geography, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has gone one step ahead and developed a system that gives an idea of the distribution of Covid-19 infection in the state.

“We are using QGIS (Quantum GIS), an open-source package, to arrive at the spatial projection of Covid-19 cases,” said T S Saju, Head, Department of Geography. According to him, the endeavour was taken up by the department to provide not only the general public but also the authorities with an idea of the spread of infection.

“Once such an understanding is arrived at, it will be very easy to work towards containing the spread,” he said. According to him, the data for the spatial maps is being sourced from the Health Department. “We per se don’t have any person on the ground. What we do is use the data published by the Health Department and run it through the software to generate the maps,” he said.

The SSUS researchers began their work as soon as the data began pouring in. “We update the map based on the latest data everyday. For this, three researchers have been deputed. Once the directive to close the educational institutions came, we began working on the map from our homes. Since the software is an open-source one unlike Geographic Information System, we can do the updating from anywhere,” said Saju.

According to him, the researchers had approached the authorities of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority to hand over the data management system and the details. “However, KSDMA is not involved in the operations. The entire situation is being managed by the Health Ministry. We have no idea why KSDMA is not involved. They have a state-of-the-art GIS facility with them. Actually, many government institutions have this facility, but why are they not using them?” asked Saju.

Rhe department had tried approaching the health ministry. “However, all the authorities are very busy with handling the crisis. But if they want our help, we are ready to do everything in our capacity,” said Saju.