STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

West Kochi development gets Rs 700 cr in corporation budget

Ignoring the government’s Covid-19 protocol against gatherings, the UDF-led ruling front under Mayor Soumini Jain presented the last annual budget of the present council on Monday.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ignoring the government’s Covid-19 protocol against gatherings, the UDF-led ruling front under Mayor Soumini Jain presented the last annual budget of the present council on Monday. Deputy Mayor K R Premkumar, who presented the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal, expected a revenue receipt of Rs 998.88 crore and an expenditure of Rs 955.83 crore, with an adjusted surplus of Rs 28 crore. It also revised the income estimate for the 2019-20 financial year to Rs 926.90 crore and expenditure to Rs 873.72 crore.

Though several proposals are a repetition of old proposals, the budget also witnessed new announcements. They include a new Ro-Ro service between Fort Kochi and the High Court, a Rs 700-crore Kochi-West Kochi project for the comprehensive development of western areas, a special android app for Kudumbashree products, the flood-free Kochi mobile app and a women’s village.

The corporation also decided to set up a special task force for implementing the budget proposals. “Several projects announced in the previous years are in the budding stage. It is a fact that many projects have not gone to the implementation level. To avoid this, a task force will be constituted under the mayor, deputy mayor, secretary, additional secretary and superintending engineer. A monitoring system will be brought in for the implementation of budget proposals. Action will be taken against officials if they fail to implement the proposals,” said Premkumar.

Revenue augmentation
The budget proposed to restart the municipal bond, which was announced last year, to raise money for the ULB (urban local body) share of the centrally-funded projects like Smart City Mission and AMRUT. Through several tax collection methods, the corporation expected an additional revenue receipt of Rs 15 crore in the next fiscal.

Certificates to be costly
It was also decided to increase the fee for additional birth and death certificates from Rs 5 to Rs 20. The fee for marriage certificate will be hiked to Rs 200. Its application form will cost Rs 50. For building ownership certificate, Rs 50 will be charged.In the wake of Maradu incident, the corporation has decided to fine illegal constructions.Several drain networks  will be renovated for Rs 70 crore to prevent flooding.

The corporation will set up its own tile making unitto save the money it gives to private companies to purchase tiles.The corporation has also decided to hand over the maintenance of select roads to local residents.

The corporation has decided to extend the service of Fort Kochi-Vypeen Ro-Ro vessel round the clock. A new service from Fort Kochi to the High Court jetty will be launched soon.

To stop dumping of waste in public areas, the corporation has decided to launch a mobile app, ‘Kochi clean up’. People can inform the corporation about waste piled up on a street by just taking a picture and uploading it on the app.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp