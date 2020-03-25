Man held for misbehaving with health team at airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nedumbassery police arrested a man for misbehaving with the medical team at the Kochi airport on Monday.Lami Arakkal, 54, who arrived from Chennai around 9.25pm, was arrested and later released on bail. “When the medical team at the airport asked him to wear a mask and fill out some forms as part of collecting details, Lami got angry. Refusing to cooperate, he verbally abused the doctor and tried to leave,” said an officer with Nedumbassery police station.

The medical team informed the police who reached the spot and arrested Lami. He has been booked under IPC Sections 294(b) and 506(1) on the instructions of District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthik. “His relatives were called to the station and apprised of the situation. He was later released on bail,” said the official.