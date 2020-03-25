Turn train coaches into isolation wards, says builder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of increasing numbers of Covid-19 positive cases across the country, many are coming up with innovative ideas to tackle the medical emergency diligently. According to Asset Homes managing director Sunil Kumar V, more than 1,000 isolation beds can be made using the coaches of Indian Railway. “We have 12,617 trains with 23-30 coaches in our country. We can easily convert them into ‘mobile hospitals’ with facilities like consultation rooms, medical store, ICU and pantry.

Each train can accommodate at least 1,000 beds. Using the 7,500+ railway stations, the patients can be admitted to the trains,” he said. With a 1.3 billion population, even if 10 per cent of the public get infected, the country will require around 10 crore beds. The firm has submitted the proposal to Prime Minister and disaster management officials.