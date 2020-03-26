STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

454 held for violating prohibitory orders in district

Police had a tough time on Wednesday too as hundreds hit the streets in their vehicles | Seize 120 vehicles in city and 211 vehicles in rural limits

Published: 26th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers checking private vehicles and asking for affidavit at Kalamassery, while instructing passengers to avoid unnecessary travel, on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police registered 124 cases and arrested 128 persons for violating the lockdown advisory, while about 303 cases were registered and 326 persons arrested by Ernakulam Rural Police on Wednesday, the second day after Section 144 was clamped on the district as part of the state-wide lockdown to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

As many as 120 vehicles were seized in the city while 211 vehicles were seized in rural police limits. With this, total number of people arrested in the district for violating prohibitory orders reached 454.
The police personnel had a tough time on Wednesday too as hundreds hit the streets in their vehicles. The police tightened the checking and sent back those who had ventured out unnecessarily.

City police registered a case for spreading fake messages on the Covid-19 outbreak.  According to the police officers, stringent checking will be conducted in the coming days. Meanwhile, the police stations in the city witnessed a rush of people for getting passes for travelling though the police exempted a section of people apart from those coming under essential services. The vehicle checking was conducted for 24 hours under all 34 stations in the rural police limits.

Every vehicle is being checked and the police officials are taking stringent action against those who are travelling unnecessarily. Checking is being conducted thoroughly at the district borders and travel passes are being issued by the police to those who are in urgent need.

Doctors, nurses and other employees of private hospitals, ambulance drivers, medical shop and lab employees, mobile tower technicians, data centre operators, food delivery staff in uniform, private security staff, cooking gas distribution employees and petrol pump staff have been exempted from getting passes from police.

They can show their ID cards issued by their organisations while going for work. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik said that police checking will be made stringent in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp