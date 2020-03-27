Be empathetic! Kerala Police go the extra mile to feed stray dogs amid COVID-19 outbreak

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Animals are the most-affected and often-ignored creatures in the times of a disaster. It demands a mind of quality and a sense of compassion to lend a helping hand to those beloved souls.

Following the clarion call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kalamassery Police Station will start their stray dog reach out programme from Saturday.

The initiative by Kalamassery police station in Ernakulam district came after Raghu P S, a civil police officer from the station found the plight of a stray dog on his way back to office.

"I felt very sorry to see their condition and shared the lone packet of food we had with us. After having it, the dog became very energetic. We straight away went to a pet shop and bought 25 kilos of pedigree food and packets of crushed breads," he said.

"We are planning distribute 250 grams of bread, pedigree and water to each dogs across the city. The aim is to feed as many dogs as we can," said Raghu.

Kalamassery Police Station Vehicle with food items

for the stray dog

Interestingly, Raghu is a guardian of five pet dogs. "I have five pet dogs at home. Two of them were rescued during the harrowing floods of 2018," he said.

The officials have been distributing over 300 food packets and drinking water to the stranded individuals in the city since Sunday. Besides, they are also providing bread and bananas for the dinner. Kochi Metro Rail and YMCA are supporting the initiative. "We have started the initiative by cooking the food from our households. Now, it has grown to 300 food packets," he added.

Raghu has recently hogged the limelight for helping the foreign journalist Desmazure Fleurine and her three-year-old son Tao who were stranded after losing their wallet amidst the Covid-19 scare. He had also bagged various laurels from the Union Home Ministry during his tenure with the Tourism Police for helping out the foreign tourists.