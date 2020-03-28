STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sakshi, a testimony to young talent

Higher secondary school student Surya Sundar’s film Sakshi delves into the negative impact of alcohol and drugs on family and relationships

Published: 28th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Surya Sundar might just be a higher secondary school student, but he has to his credit a director’s tag. His movie Sakshi, officially launched at the Kairali Sree Nila Theatre recently, was appreciated by members of the film fraternity, including actor Mohanlal and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

 Surya Sundar with Mohanlal

The movie deals with the negative impact of alcohol and drugs on family and relationships and the growing violence against women. A Class XI student of Government HSS, Kulathur (Neyyattinkara), Surya was motivated to make the film after reading news reports on drug abuse as well as from his personal experiences. “I have witnessed the ill-effects of drugs. My plan is to screen the film in schools within the state, to educate children about the same,” says Surya. 

The 90-minute short film is also among the four children’s films shortlisted for the Kerala State Film Awards. Wanting to direct a film of his own, Surya had first approached his parents with the idea. His father P S Shivanandan encouraged him to put his plan into action. “I have nurtured the idea of making a film for the past one year. After my parents gave me the go ahead, it took me around a month to finish all the pre-production work such as casting the actors and creating a script,” adds Surya

The cast of the film are Surya’s schoolmates. Anandu S R, a Class X, student plays the main role of the son in the family drama. Directing the film also gave Surya an opportunity to meet his favourite actor Mohanalal and he treasures the experience. “I had approached Lal sir  through Vinod Guruvayoor who had worked with him in the movie Shikar. He gave his best wishes for the film during our short meeting,” says the young filmmaker. 

According to his parents, Surya’s interest in film direction developed from his habit of compiling video clips on mobile phones. “Although he suffers from a learning disability that affects his academic performance, he has surprised us with his filmmaking skills,” said his mother Shobhana Shivanandan. The movie has been produced by his parents on a budget of around RS 10 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp