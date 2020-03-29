Police shut Reliance Fresh collection centre after staffer is put under isolation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After one of its employees started showing Covid-19 symptoms, Reliance Fresh’s collection centre at Muppathadam near Aluva was shut down by the police on Saturday. The employee under suspicion was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College isolation ward after showing symptoms like fever and cough since Friday morning.

“The worker, a Bihar-native, had joined the outlet on March 14 after most of the workers left to their hometowns. He seemed unwell since Friday and was admitted to the Ernakulam MCH isolation ward late at night. His swab samples have been sent to NIV Alappuzha for tests,” said Sudheesh Kumar, CI, Binanipuram police station. Around 60 employees, mostly elderly women, are working at the centre. The rest of the workers have been put under home quarantine.

Following the public protest that erupted since Saturday morning, police officials, Kadungalloor panchayat president and health department officials reached the spot for inspection. “As it is a regional level collection centre which has a stock of around `50 lakh worth groceries, including vegetables, an outright shutdown wasn’t possible there. We have asked them to shift their materials with immediate effect and close down the outlet by Saturday night,” he added. Despite the complaints, police officials are yet to register a case against the shop owner.

Employees allege lethargic approach

Meanwhile, a section of the employees of the outlet alleged that the management has not implemented any measures as directed by the state government in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. “Despite being a Reliance store, the officials are not even ready to provide face masks, gloves or hand sanitisers. They are not bothered about ensuring regular sanitising of the outlet either. After a lot of requests, they have kept a soap by the side of the entrance. When we questioned the attitude, the management threatened us,” an employee said on condition of anonymity.He said that newly-recruited migrant workers have made life difficult for elderly women who work there. “We are scared to go to the centre these days. But the management, which has political backing, is not interested in addressing the issue,” he added.