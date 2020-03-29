STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police shut Reliance Fresh collection centre after staffer is put under isolation

After one of its employees started showing Covid-19 symptoms, Reliance Fresh’s collection centre at Muppathadam near Aluva was shut down by the police on Saturday.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI workers cleaning PVS Hospital in Kaloor, which is being converted into a Covid care centre | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After one of its employees started showing Covid-19 symptoms, Reliance Fresh’s collection centre at Muppathadam near Aluva was shut down by the police on Saturday. The employee under suspicion was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College isolation ward after showing symptoms like fever and cough since Friday morning.

“The worker, a Bihar-native, had joined the outlet on March 14 after most of the workers left to their hometowns. He seemed unwell since Friday and was admitted to the Ernakulam MCH isolation ward late at night. His swab samples have been sent to NIV Alappuzha for tests,” said Sudheesh Kumar, CI, Binanipuram police station.  Around 60 employees, mostly elderly women, are working at the centre. The rest of the workers have been put under home quarantine.

Following the public protest that erupted since Saturday morning, police officials, Kadungalloor panchayat president and health department officials reached the spot for inspection. “As it is a regional level collection centre which has a stock of around `50 lakh worth groceries, including vegetables, an outright shutdown wasn’t possible there. We have asked them to shift their materials with immediate effect and close down the outlet by Saturday night,” he added. Despite the complaints, police officials are yet to register a case against the shop owner. 

Employees allege lethargic approach
Meanwhile, a section of the employees of the outlet alleged that the management has not implemented any measures as directed by the state government in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. “Despite being a Reliance store, the officials are not even ready to provide face masks, gloves or hand sanitisers. They are not bothered about ensuring regular sanitising of the outlet either. After a lot of requests, they have kept a soap by the side of the entrance. When we questioned the attitude, the management threatened us,” an employee said on condition of anonymity.He said that newly-recruited migrant workers have made life difficult for elderly women who work there. “We are scared to go to the centre these days. But the management, which has political backing, is not interested in addressing the issue,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant workers walks to their home amid complete countrywide lockdown at national highway. (Photo |EPS)
Coronavirus Lockdown: Hundreds of migrant labourers walk back home from Delhi-NRC
The migrant labourers quarantined themselves on a baniyan tree. (Photo | EPS)
These Bengal labourers self-quarantined on trees because their house was small!
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp