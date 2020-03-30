Helpline number launched for migrant workers in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a cue from the protest of hundreds of migrant workers in Payippad, near Kottayam, the Ernakulam Rural Police launched a helpline number to address the issues of lakhs of migrant labourers in Aluva and Perumbavoor. The helpline number is part of the call centre already set up by the police in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Officers fluent in Hindi have been deployed to attend the calls.

“Police started visiting migrant workers’ camps and a police officer is camping in each area to monitor the situation. The rural police have been conducting route marches in these areas. We have also intensified the patrolling,” said Rural SP K Karthik.

The police have made all arrangements for food, accommodation and medical assistance for the workers. A community kitchen has already started functioning at Perumbavoor exclusively for migrant labourers. Police have also directed owners of the buildings, where the workers are staying, to not collect rent. “Everything they need will be made available to them,” said the Rural SP.