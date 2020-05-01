STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Building a young winning team 

Former Kerala women’s cricket team captain Saranya R S has taken her winning streak all the way to the Meghalaya team

Published: 01st May 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya women’s cricket team

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Guiding a young Meghalaya team to bag third place at the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy held in Puducherry recently was a proud achievement for Saranya R S. The national tournament has also been the 28-year-old’s first outing as coach of the Meghalaya women’s cricket team. Having had a successful spell as the coach of Assam women’s cricket team previously, the experience and positive energy that Saranya brought to the Meghalaya side helped it to excel in the tournament. 

According to the player, what she achieved with the Meghalaya side, that was relatively new to cricket, was possible only due to the determination and passion shown by her players. Debasmita Dutta (captain), Saee K Purandare, Riticia Nongbet, Neha Hajong, Daiaka Warjri, Avril K Syiem and Luiza Tamang are the players she praised. But among them, skipper Debasmita Dutta, who suffered a finger injury before the tournament, stood out for her leadership skills. “She decided to participate despite the injury. Seeing her bowl with one arm also boosted the morale of the entire squad,” said Saranya. 

After coming to Meghalaya, Saranya has also managed to bring the best out of certain players. As per  BCCI’s official website, the Meghalaya players currently rank among the top five in runs acquired and wickets fallen, most dot balls bowled, most number of boundaries and most century categories within the country. Saranya admits that preparing a team that had only one season of cricket was a challenging task. “I did not expect such a massive change when I joined. My main aim was to get the best out of them and increase the team bonding,” she said.

According to her, a one and half week preparation camp prior to the tournament, arranged with the help of Meghalaya Cricket Association, also helped the team adjust to the playing conditions in Puducherry. Saranya is a former captain of the Kerala women’s team. Saranya is continuing to train the players through online sessions to maintain their fitness during the lockdown period. Optimistic about the future of women’s cricket in the country, she stresses the need for more tournaments. “Multi-day tournaments and domestic leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be held for women as well. Presently, woman cricketers play only inter-state matches which needs to change in order to improve their caliber” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp